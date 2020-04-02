Chemists, grocers start home delivery of essentials in Shimla

People stand in a queue to purchase essential items during the nationwide lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) People stand in a queue to purchase essential items during the nationwide lockdown in Shimla. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

FORTY-SEVEN VENDORS of medicines and 36 grocers have started home delivery services in Shimla, having supplied essential items to 340 households in the last two days, Shimla DC Amit Kashyap said on Wednesday. Appealing to more vendors and traders to do the same, Kashyap said daily prices of vegetables and fruits and information regarding PDS, edibles and other items is being regularly uploaded on the Shimla DC’s Facebook page.

ID cards for labourers

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has directed all deputy commissioners to register and issue identity cards to all unregistered migrant labourers in the state and ensure adequate food and shelter facilities for them. He also appreciated the gesture of a Class IV student, Mannat, from Una, who donated Rs 835 from her pocket money to the Una DC towards the fight against the pandemic.

Pharma units

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said supply chains of raw materials and finished goods from industries, particularly in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area, will be strengthened and more trucks will be provided to facilitate transportation of goods. He said that 250 of 370 pharmaceutical units have resumed production and the state government would request the Centre to provide salaries to employees registered under ESI. He added that textile industry should consider deploying local labourers to meet the workforce demand.

E-passes, quarantine app

Thakur said the state IT department has developed a mechanism to issue e-passes for curfew to ensure social distancing, while a dedicated portal gives access to all COVID-19-related orders and notifications. A quarantine app has also been developed for monitoring all the people under health surveillance, he said.

Donations

The Municipal Corporation of Shimla on Wednesday contributed Rs 11.5 lakh towards the HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while Solan-based Shoolini University donated Rs 5 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd