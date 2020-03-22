Chandigarh: Teams on lookout for 278 people who recently came from abroad

A Sector 21 resident, who returned from the UK, was tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, her mother, brother and cook too were tested positive. A Sector 21 resident, who returned from the UK, was tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, her mother, brother and cook too were tested positive.

The central government Saturday shared a detailed list of 278 individuals with travel history of foreign countries from February to March 19. Teams of the Chandigarh Police along with medical staff have started visiting these individuals to ascertain their whereabouts and condition of health.

Late at night, 203 of them were home quarantined.

The list was circulated to all three police divisions — Central, East and South. Around 131 individuals out of the 278 stay in the East division, around 129 in the Central division and the rest in South division.

A police officer said, “We were instructed to lay special focus on the individuals who returned between March 9 and March 19. A period of 14 days was selected. The people who returned between March 9 and March 19 are the most vulnerable. We are visiting these people along with health department teams. People are cooperating with the teams. Though a few of them were found absent, they were asked to report as soon as possible.”

The list was given to all area DSPs — Krishan Kumar, Dilsher Singh Chandel and ASP Neha Yadav. Further, it was forwarded to all SHOs.

Sources said as the helpline number was introduced, people are calling the authorities informing them about the people who recently returned from foreign countries. On Friday, a local resident in Sector 27 called the Sector 26 police station telling them about two UK-returned women residing in Sector 27-D. The two women were rushed to GMCH-32. They did not show any symptoms. Similarly, on Saturday, an elderly woman called the Chandigarh Police seeking information about what to do for reporting about a person who returned from a foreign country.

Similar lists of people who came from abroad were received by the Panchkula and Mohali administration too.

