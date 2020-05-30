After testing positive: 91-year-old tests negative at PGI

After a 91-year-old from Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus at Max Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, the same patient’s samples were tested again late on Thursday night at PGIMER’s virology laboratory, where her result came negative. After a 91-year-old from Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus at Max Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, the same patient’s samples were tested again late on Thursday night at PGIMER’s virology laboratory, where her result came negative.

After a 91-year-old from Sector 15 in Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus at Max Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday, the same patient’s samples were tested again late on Thursday night at PGIMER’s virology laboratory, where her result came negative. The woman is currently admitted to the isolation ICU ward at Max Hospital, where she was due to be operated upon for a femur fracture. The woman’s three family members, comprising her son, daughter-in-law and grandson, too tested negative for the disease on Friday. The family’s domestic help and his son tested negative as well.

The woman’s son, who is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had been insisting that his mother be tested again for the disease since neither she nor their family had any symptoms of the disease. “None of us had ventured outside the house. Her only contacts were her family and the servant who worked at the house and all of us tested negative as well today. So how could she be positive?” asks the 91-year-old’s son, who had been hospitalised in an isolation ward along with his wife and son at GMSH-16 after they were tested at the hospital on Thursday evening. The three of them were discharged after testing negative on Friday evening and were asked to home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The patient’s family insisted on the 91-year-old being tested again at a government facility as they doubted the accuracy of the first test. “Also, because we hadn’t received a report from Max confirming she is positive. We were told they got only a WhatsApp message from their laboratory instead,” says the advocate. The first Covid-19 test was conducted in the laboratory at the Max Hospital branch in Saket, Delhi. When contacted for a quote regarding the incident, a spokesperson for the hospital stated they will only be able to issue an official statement on the issue by Saturday.

A spokesperson from PGIMER confirmed that the woman had indeed tested negative at the laboratory at their institute. “The sample was examined carefully and it was negative. All her contacts are also negative,” the spokesperson confirmed.

UT Health Secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said, “PGI report should be treated as final and at the most, she may be advised to isolate her at her house and watch out for symptoms. Otherwise also an asymptomatic positive patient is also advised this action only.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd