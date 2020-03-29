Chandigarh’s fifth coronavirus patient tests negative, to be discharged from PGI soon

The 26-year-old woman had minimal primary contacts and did not expose many people. (Express File Photo) The 26-year-old woman had minimal primary contacts and did not expose many people. (Express File Photo)

The 26-year-old doctor from Sector 19 in Chandigarh, who was the fifth person in the city to test positive for COVID-19, tested negative for the disease and is believed to have recovered. However, the woman has not yet been discharged from the isolation ward at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as the government of India mandates that each COVID-19 patient should stay under observance in the hospital for at least a period of fourteen days and since the patient was admitted on March 19, that period has not yet elapsed.

“She was completely asymptomatic and stable for a while now so were hoping she has completely recovered. She was tested again yesterday just to ensure and she tested negative for the disease. We will be discharging her from the hospital within the next few days,” said an official source from PGIMER.

The 26-year-old woman had minimal primary contacts and did not expose many people. As a medical professional herself, she was aware that she needed to promptly get herself quarantined and tested since she had relevant travel history and mild symptoms for the disease. Her three primary contacts, which consisted her immediate family members, tested negative for the disease and were home quarantined for a period of 14 days as well. She had landed in Delhi from the United Kingdom on March 18, after which she straight away headed to PGIMER.

“Her recovery will perhaps relieve panic in the masses, and spread a more positive and hopeful message in these times,” added the source from the hospital. As of now, COVID-19 patients in the city are said to be stable and on the path to recovery, though no one has tested negative for the disease as of yet and hence is not completely rid of the viral load.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd