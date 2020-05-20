Covid-19 cases hit 200-mark in Chandigarh

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in the city is now 200 (Express File Photo) The total tally of COVID-19 patients in the city is now 200 (Express File Photo)

With three new COVID-19 patients, including a 34-year-old man from the EWS rehabilitation colony in Dhanas diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total tally of COVID-19 patients in the city is now 200. Furthermore, three patients, including the 30-year-old GMCH ward attendant who was the first to be diagnosed with COVID-19 from the Bapu Dham Colony hotspot, were discharged from PGIMER on Tuesday and 34 patients were discharged from Dhanwantri Ayurveda College in Sector 46 in accordance with the new discharge policy. A total of 91 patients have been deemed as recovered by the UT health department now, leaving 109 active cases.

The three new patients detected with COVID-19 on Tuesday comprise two from the hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony and one from the rehabilitation colony at Dhanas. Including the 55-year-old woman and 28-year-old woman who were found positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, 130 residents from the Bapu Dham Colony hotspot have been diagnosed with the virus until Tuesday night.

As for the 34-year-old patient from Dhanas diagnosed on Tuesday, he is the second patient from the EWS rehabilitation colony to have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the first patient from the colony was discharged Tuesday. The 34-year-old came back to Chandigarh on May 17 after spending two months in Delhi. He had symptoms on fever upon his arrival and immediately sought treatment at GMSH-16, where he was subsequently tested for COVID-19. He has four family contacts who are all asymptomatic and hence have not been tested for the disease yet.

GMCH ward attendant from Bapu Dham colony, 36 others discharged

The 30-year-old ward attendant from GMCH-32, who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 and was erroneously deemed a “super spreader”, was discharged from PGIMER on Tuesday. Though there were rumours that the man invited more than a hundred people to his house for his marriage anniversary celebration, it was later revealed by an epidemiological report submitted by GMCH-32 that the man had at most invited five to 10 people to his house.

The 30-year-old had himself had been stating since he was diagnosed that he had invited no one but a few of his family members and that his brother had misled the quarantine tracing team regarding the number of people in attendance. “It was a vicious rumour that resulted in an FIR registered against me,” says the 30-year-old. “I have nothing to celebrate with my wife and daughter still in the hospital and people viewing me as a criminal,” he added.

Apart from the 30-year-old, a 42-year-old from Bapu Dham Colony and a 60-year-old woman from the EWS colony at Dhanas were discharged on Tueday. The woman spent quite some time in the ICU on oxygen support and had co-morbidities, including asthma and diabetes.

In accordance with the new discharge policy for COVID-19 patients, 34 patients with mild to no symptoms were discharged from Dhanwantri Ayurveda College in Sector 46. The patients were kept there for 10 days under observation after which they were discharged without being tested. They can still be carriers of the

disease. They have been quarantined at Sood Dharamshala now for the next seven days but have been declared as recovered from COVID-19.

