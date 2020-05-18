Recovery rate in Mohali improves; active cases come down to four

The recovery rate of the coronavirus infection in the district improved after 95 patients have been discharged from hospitals. (File photo) The recovery rate of the coronavirus infection in the district improved after 95 patients have been discharged from hospitals. (File photo)

THE RECOVERY rate of the coronavirus infection in the district improved after 95 patients have been discharged from hospitals. At present the district has a recovery rate of 90.4 percent, as the number of active cases came down to four on Sunday. The district has seen deaths so far.

Three positive patients who were working at Ropar Civil Hospital were discharged on Sunday. The district health authorities told The Indian Express that the patients who were discharged according to the new guidelines of the Punjab government were put under strict watch and were told to remain in isolation for seven days at their homes.

“Our Rapid Response Teams started checking the patients who were discharged from the hospitals. We now have four patients only and they too will be discharged soon,” said Dr Manjeet Singh, Civil Surgeon.

“We have improved the recovery rate, and haven’t had any new case for the last three days. Our testing has also crossed the 2500 mark,” added the doctor.

The district saw a surge in the Covid-19 cases last month as 46 cases were reported from Jawaharpur village alone.

But now all patients from the village have been discharged.

