Centre releases Rs 17,287 cr to states to aid fight against virus

Amid demands by states to release higher grants and relaxation in their borrowing limits, the Centre Friday released a total of Rs 17,287 crore in grants to states to enhance their financial resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

A total of Rs 11,092 crore has been released by the Centre towards State Disaster Response Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) to all states. Another Rs 6,195 crore has been released as post-devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The revenue deficit grant is based on recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Funds being transferred to states under SDRMF include Rs 1,611 crore to Maharashtra, Rs 966.50 crore to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 910 crore to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 708 crore to Bihar, Rs 802 crore to Odisha, Rs 740.50 crore to Rajasthan, Rs 559.50 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Rs 505.50 crore to West Bengal, Rs 247.50 crore to Punjab. The SDRMF is the primary fund available with states for responses to notified disasters. Last month, the Centre declared Covid-19 as a notified disaster.

The central government contributes 75 per cent of SDRMF allocation for general category states/UTs and 90 per cent for special category states/UTs, which include Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. The central government releases it annual contribution in two equal instalments under the Fund. In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, many states sought extra grants and leeway in fiscal deficit limit to help the combat the economic effects of Covid-19.

For the last fiscal, the Centre allowed states to borrow an additional amount of Rs 58,843.42 crore in 2019-20. This meant that states got an additional headroom to borrow over and above the 3 per cent fiscal deficit ceiling stipulated in their Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) laws to the extent of the extra devolution amount in 2018-19, conditional to them amending their respective FRBM laws.

The Centre had already used a 0.5 per cent escape clause for its fiscal deficit target, after which its fiscal deficit for FY20 increased to 3.8 per cent of the GDP. States have demanded relaxation in their fiscal deficit limit. Kerala, for instance, has sought an increase in the fiscal deficit cap to 5 per cent of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

