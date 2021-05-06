Centre moves SC against Karnataka HC order asking enhancement of oxygen for state

A COVID-19 patient on oxygen support at a hospital, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

The Centre Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase the daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for the state to 1,200 MT from the present 965 MT. The Centre has also sought a stay on the high court order.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

The bench also comprising Justice M R Shah, in its hearing, said it will have to look at the paper book before issuing any order regarding the issue.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern about a “deepening crisis in Karnataka” with regard to shortage of oxygen. He also sought the immediate intervention of the Centre to prevent a tragedy that is likely to unfold.

“If the State administration does not act briskly, and if it is not ably supported by the centre then my sense is that a greater tragedy is likely to unfold. The people of the State would be grateful to you for any direction the federal Government may issue to address the oxygen shortage forthwith,” he wrote.

Late last month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had requested the Centre to provide 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen daily to the state amid a surge in Covid cases.