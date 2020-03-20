Capt urges Centre: Allow private hospitals, labs to test suspected coronavirus patients

The CM said that it was clear that India had to be prepared for the worst. “We have to be prepared in every way,” he asserted. (File photo) The CM said that it was clear that India had to be prepared for the worst. “We have to be prepared in every way,” he asserted. (File photo)

Warning of a worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Union government to allow private hospitals and labs to conduct coronavirus tests.

Calling for a national level fight against the pandemic on a war footing, Captain Amarinder said he will take up the issue of testing by private hospitals/labs with the Prime Minister on Friday during the latter’s proposed video conference with all the Chief Ministers, a government statement said.

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, the Centre has to consider reviewing its policy, stressed the Chief Minister, making it clear that he did not agree with the current policy of the Government of India in this regard.

Given the fact that Punjab had private labs in all the major cities, it was not logical for a corona suspect to have to travel to Chandigarh or some other place to get himself tested from a government facility only, said Amarinder. He added that only in case of doubt should such a person be required to go elsewhere for a second test. The Chief Minister was speaking at a summit conclave to mark the third anniversary of his government.

‘Prepare for the worst’

The CM said that it was clear that India had to be prepared for the worst. “We have to be prepared in every way,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the Centre should allow the food stocks currently stored in Punjab godowns to be distributed to the poor whose earnings were impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak instead of letting them rot in the storage areas.

Amarinder clarified that state’s financial crunch would not be allowed to impact the efforts of hi government to check the spread of the virus. All necessary funds would be made available to ensure adequate testing, isolation and treatment facilities, he said.

‘Trying to save lives’

On the issue of congregations at gurdwaras and other religious places, the Chief Minister said he had already requested the religious heads to limit the gatherings to under 50 and to appeal to the devotees from their podiums not to gather in large numbers. He was hopeful that the religious heads would support the move, said Captain Amarinder, adding that the government was not harassing people but was trying to save lives.

About the fear that pollution will aggravate the virus’ spread, the Chief Minister said his government was doing its best to manage stubble burning but the Centre had to step in with support.

