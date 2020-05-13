Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologises after ‘bat eating, ‘wet market selling’ coronavirus rant

Canadian singer Bryan Adams. Canadian singer Bryan Adams.

Celebrated Canadian musician Bryan Adams recently went on a social media rant blaming ‘bat eating’, ‘wet market animal selling’ people for spreading the coronavirus across the world. His post went viral on social media soon after, and invited widespread criticism for its xenophobic undertones.

Adam’s comments, which many on social media believe was attributed to the Chinese, comes at a time when Chinese and Asian-origin people are increasingly facing racists jibes from people across the world and being ‘blamed’ for the coronavirus outbreak that the US claims ‘originated from the wet market in Hubei province’ capital city of Wuhan’.

It happened on Tuesday, when the singer of ‘Summer of 69’ fame, posted a video of him on the popular photo sharing app Instagram singing his 1983 single “Cuts Like a Knife.” His caption on the post described how because of “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b****rds” he couldn’t perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and that the whole world is now on hold, and “thousands of people have suffered or died from the coronavirus.”

Bryan Adams posted a video clip on Instagram in which he blamed 'bat eating' greedy people for the coronavirus.

He further added: “My message to them other than “thanks a f****ng lot is go vegan.”

His remarks generated a lot of anger online even as ‘Bryan Adams’ started trending on social media platforms.

Subsequently, he disabled comments on his Instagram post, and deleted the tweet in which he made the comments on Tuesday.

Bryan Adams issued an apology for his rant.

The singer then issued an apology in another Instagram post saying, “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday.” In a video of him singing “Into the fire”, Adams post further read, “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

