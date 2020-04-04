BSF institutes COVID-19 safety measures for personnel for harvesting across border fence

The Border Security Force has made elaborate plans to conduct the forthcoming wheat harvesting on the Indo-Pak border with full safety for its personnel as well as the farmers who have to harvest the crop. (Representational Image) The Border Security Force has made elaborate plans to conduct the forthcoming wheat harvesting on the Indo-Pak border with full safety for its personnel as well as the farmers who have to harvest the crop. (Representational Image)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made elaborate plans to conduct the forthcoming wheat harvesting on the Indo-Pak border with full safety for its personnel as well as the farmers who have to harvest the crop, in view of Coronavirus, along the international border across the fence.

Senior BSF officials revealed that instructions have been passed to the units down the line that adequate protection has to be made available to the personnel who will frisk the farmers who go across the fence to harvest the crop.

“We will ensure that personal protective equipment is available to the BSF Jawans who not only have to frisk the farmers and check the combine harvesters that go across the fence but also have to monitor the harvesting for several hours,” a senior BSF official at Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar said.

It has been decided that BSF jawans who have to keep an eye on harvesting beyond the border fence will be deputed in shifts of two hours each before being rotated. Gloves, masks and other protective items will be supplied to them.

Officials say certain measures are already in place along the Indo-Pak border in view of COVID-19 protective measures. “Farmers have been spraying insecticides on the crops across the fence and we have already instituted the protective measures,” the official said. He added that family welfare centres of BSF have been manufacturing triple layer masks for the personnel deployed on border duties.

The BSF is also sensitising the border villagers through the panchayats on the measures that have to be taken to protect themselves from the virus. “We have had great cooperation from the villagers along the international border with Pakistan and are not facing any problem,” the officer said.

Punjab shares a 533 km long border with Pakistan, much of which is fenced, with certain riverine stretches. Border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka share borders with Pakistan and huge tracts of lands of farmers lie across the border fence.

As per a decision taken by the Punjab government due to the Coronavirus scare, the harvesting of wheat crop has been deferred by two weeks from normal schedule and will now commence on April 14.

