Bihar reports first positive coronavirus death, six casualties in India

The man, a resident of Munger, had returned from Qatar and had been suffering from chronic renal complications.

Bihar reported its first COVID-19 positive case with the death of a 38-year-old man at a Patna hospital. With this the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in India rose to six. The ICMR on Sunday said that the total cases in India stand at 341.

Bihar health department confirmed the death and said the initial report confirming him positive came on Sunday from Rajendra Memorial Research Institute, Patna. The second report from NIV, Pune is awaited.

The Munger man had returned to Bihar on 20 February and was admitted to a leading Patna hospital the same day after he went through thermal screening and showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Six more patients in AIIMS, suspected to have contracted the disease, are currently awaiting their test results from RMRI, hospital superintendent CM Singh said, reported news agency PTI.

