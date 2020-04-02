Bihar: 5000 people returned from Gulf, only 500 tested

The Bihar govt has been able to conduct tests of only about 500 of 4169 people who have returned from Gulf countries in the last three months to Gopalganj and Siwan. The Bihar govt has been able to conduct tests of only about 500 of 4169 people who have returned from Gulf countries in the last three months to Gopalganj and Siwan.

Even though the first positive case with travel history to Qatar has infected 10 people, the Bihar government has been able to conduct tests of only about 500 of 4169 people who have returned from Gulf countries in last three months to Gopalganj and Siwan. About 5,000 people have returned to Bihar recently from the Gulf.

On Tuesday, a person from Gopalganj was tested positive for Covid 19. Blood samples of 16 members of his family were collected and his house was sanitised. In Gopalganj alone, 3,181 people have returned from the Gulf. A source in Gopalganj administration said, “Since test kits have not arrived, we were not able to conduct the test. Test kits arrived only on March 28 and we started collecting samples from March 29 and have collected over 350 samples so far. For the last two-three weeks, all these people have been living with their families. We are not sure if they are following self-quarantine norms.”

A health department official said that they would get a clear picture in the coming 10 days on positive cases from Gulf countries. “Till we get all reports, we have sanitised the areas where these people have been living. But the biggest challenge is conducting tests of positive cases’ families and acquaintances who have met them”. In Siwan, 988 people have returned from the Gulf. So far, the district administration has taken 140 samples. A doctor at Siwan Sadar hospital said they had identified the areas of Gulf returnees but it was difficult to monitor them.

A health department official said that the state’s biggest challenge is “people who have come from the Gulf”. “Since they have mingled with the local population now and migrants from other states are also returning, they are sticking to standard triple T – trace, test and treat, formula”, said the official.

Bihar government has taken March 1 as cut off for testing passengers with foreign travel record. Airport sources said since this February, about 10,000 passengers with foreign travel history – over 95 per cent of them from the Gulf, have returned to Bihar.

Bihar has so far tested 16 positive cases. Over 700 people have been tested so far. Over 3,000 people have been kept under observation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.