Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News

Bhutan imposes first nationwide virus lockdown

The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed.

By: AP | Updated: August 13, 2020 12:52:46 pm
bhutan week, ignca, ignca complex, india bhuta ties, india bhutan, india bhutan ties 50 years, events in delhi, cultural events in delhi, things to do in delhi, indian express, indian express newsThe government's statement said the lockdown would be enforced from five to 21 days “to identify and isolate all positive cases, immediately breaking the chain of transmission.”

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to a virus infection in a returning traveler who had been released from quarantine.

The 27-year-old Bhutanese woman returning from Kuwait tested negative in mandatory quarantine for arriving travelers. But between her discharge from quarantine and her positive test result Monday, she is believed to have traveled extensively in Bhutan.

The tourism-dependent country closed its borders to foreign travelers in March after an American tourist was hospitalised with COVID-19. Bhutan’s 113 reported infections were all quarantined travelers, except for one with conflicting test results.

