Bhilwara set to revoke all passes, bar entry to essential services

A deserted Bhilwara Railway Station, a week after Section 144 was imposed in the city. On March 21, largely concerned about the developing situation in Bhilwara, Rajasthan was among the first states to impose a total lockdown. (Photo: Shaukat Ahmed) A deserted Bhilwara Railway Station, a week after Section 144 was imposed in the city. On March 21, largely concerned about the developing situation in Bhilwara, Rajasthan was among the first states to impose a total lockdown. (Photo: Shaukat Ahmed)

HAVING completed screening of the entire 26 lakh-plus population of Bhilwara district after the discovery of a positive case on March 20, the administration is now set to tighten the lockdown, with even essential services barred entry and passes of mediapersons and NGOs revoked.

District Collector Rajendra Bhatt told The Indian Express that they would conduct a third survey of the urban areas of the district, as well as a second survey of the rural areas. Additionally, he said, “We will hold a maha-bandh between April 3 and 10. For this, we are revoking passes of all journalists as well as NGOs etc. Even essential services will be shut and we will have door-to-door delivery of vegetables, fruits and other essential items.”

Recently, the district administration had provided food rations enough for a few days to the economically weaker families in slums and other areas of Bhilwara. It has also been providing cooked meals. Bhatt said, “Today, we also released Rs 10,000 each to our 384 gram panchayats. Our main aim is that no one should sleep hungry.”

Also Read | Time stands still in Bhilwara

The coronavirus scare had been sparked off by six persons working at a private hospital in Bhilwara, including doctors, testing positive. Of the total 79 cases in the state (20 more tested positive on Monday, including seven who were evacuated from Iran), 26 are from Bhilwara. Of the 26, eight have since tested negative.

As many as 3.74 lakh people have been checked over two surveys in urban areas of Bhilwara district, while 22.22 lakh been checked once in rural areas. The first surveys showed 14,541 people with influenza-like symptoms in rural areas, and 2,572 in urban areas (the number dropped to 842 in second urban survey). “They were advised home isolation,” Bhatt said.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd