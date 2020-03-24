Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travellers from overseas: Report

In this March 12, 2020, photo, travelers leave the international arrival exit at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) In this March 12, 2020, photo, travelers leave the international arrival exit at the Capital International Airport terminal 3 in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Beijing’s city government is further strengthening quarantine rules for individuals who arrive in China from overseas, as the Chinese capital seeks to minimise coronavirus-related risks, Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The paper, the official publication of the city’s Communist Party organisation, said all people entering the Chinese capital will be subject to centralised quarantine and testing for the coronavirus.

The report also said those who enter the city and have travelled from overseas to China in the past 14 days will also be subject to centralised quarantine and testing for the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,300 and infected nearly 82,000 in mainland China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.