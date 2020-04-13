Bathinda SDM, Tehsildar wash bedsheets of COVID-19 isolation centre

Isolation ward at a civil hospital, Punjab. (Express Photo) Isolation ward at a civil hospital, Punjab. (Express Photo)

BATHINDA SUB-DIVISIONAL Magistrate (SDM) Amarinder Singh Tiwana and Tehsildar Sukhbir Singh Brar washed the bedsheets of a COVID-19 isolation centre set up at a government school in the district on Sunday to reassure the staff of an NGO who were hesitant to do the same, fearing infection.

Tiwana said, “The staff of NGO Naujawan Welfare Society were having doubts of getting infected and hence were hesitating to coming forward to wash the bedsheets. So I went along with them. Then they felt confident and did the work.”

Brar too did the same. Both took the sheets off the beds of people who had been isolated as suspected cases, along with the staff of the NGO, and put them in a washing machine.

Sonu Maheshwari, a member of the NGO, said, “When the SDM and tehsildaar themselves came forward, we felt encouraged and followed suit. We need to follow all health advisories — wear masks, gloves before taking off the bedding and disinfect it thoroughly while washing.

