AYUSH task force on COVID-19 looks at promising ayurvedic medicines for clinical drug trials

Data to support the use of HCQ and CQ for COVID-19 seem to be limited and inconclusive (Representational/Thinkstock Image) Data to support the use of HCQ and CQ for COVID-19 seem to be limited and inconclusive (Representational/Thinkstock Image)

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy (AYUSH) has set up a task force that is urgently working to kick-start clinical drug trials on some ayurvedic medicines that can be used to boost the immune system and control coronavirus.

“We are looking at an inter-disciplinary approach and have tied up with CSIR, while talks are underway with ICMR on clinically generating data about some of the ayurvedic medicines that can help improve the immune system and control the disease,” Dr Bhushan Patwardhan, chair of the Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force, told The Indian Express.

He, along with several other experts in the task force, is coordinating with Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology, AIIMS and others on identifying potential preventive therapy and therapeutic approaches from AYUSH systems to different stages in the treatment of COVID-19.

Dr Patwardhan, who is also vice-chairman of University Grants Commission, along with others in their commentary on the ‘Ayurveda rasayana in prophylaxis of COVID-19’, published recently in Current Science, said that scientific evidence based on their research spanning over 25 years, indicates that Ayurveda rasayana such as Ashwa-gandha can be a potential candidate for management of COVID-19.

Dr Arvind Chopra, a rheumatologist who is also co-chair of the clinical drug trial group under this AYUSH task force, told The Indian Express that they were using their knowledge of ayurveda rasayana and clinically generated data to show that certain ayurvedic medicines can help make the immune system better. “We have demonstrated clinical success with Ashwagandha, containing Ayurvedic formulations, to treat both acute and chronic rheumatoid arthritis in well-designed clinical trials. In a randomised controlled trial, a formulation containing Ashwagandha was shown to have efficacy equivalent to Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) with better safety in treating rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dr Chopra.

While the Drug Controller General of India has approved the protocol of using HCQ in COVID-19 treatment due to its immunomodulatory and antiviral effects, for restricted use under emergency situations, data to support the use of HCQ and CQ for COVID-19 seem to be limited and inconclusive, researchers have said in Current Science. “Hence, we are looking at ayurvedic methods in a more pragmatic fashion. One of the important advantages is limiting transformation of mild to moderate cases into the critical stage and thereby enhancing overall prognosis,” said Dr Patwardhan.

