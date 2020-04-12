Ayurveda practitioner from UP dies, patients quarantined

According to officials, the Ayurveda practitioner tested positive on Friday. According to officials, the Ayurveda practitioner tested positive on Friday.

A 58-year-old Bulandshahr-based Ayurveda practitioner died due to COVID-19 in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. The Ayurveda practitioner was admitted to the hospital on April 8. On Saturday, the Bulandshahr administration sealed parts of Shikarpur area where his clinic was situated.

“The doctor first fell ill on April 3 and his condition deteriorated in four days. As his condition worsened, he got himself admitted to a private hospital in the district and was later referred to Delhi. The health department has begun the sanitisation of his residence and clinic to prevent further spread,” said Bulandshahr District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.

According to officials, the Ayurveda practitioner tested positive on Friday. “The patient reached the hospital in a critical condition… a sample was collected for testing. He was initially not screened for COVID-19 at any hospital,” said a senior doctor at Safdarjung hospital.

His family has been placed in home quarantine while his patients are being sent to institutional quarantine. Their samples are being taken.

The administration also sealed the private hospital in which the Ayurveda practitioner first got admitted on April 7. The district magistrate has initiated proceedings to declare the residence and clinic area in Shikarpur as hotspots.

The body was brought for cremation at Nigambodh Ghat in the capital at around 4 pm. His wife and son were accompanied by two mortuary attendants of Safdarjung Hospital, apart from the driver of the hearse.

However, the cremation was held up for nearly two-and-a-half hours due the “absence of an operator” for the CNG crematorium, the hospital staffers said.

