Australian researchers join race to find potential coronavirus vaccine, start animal trial

Amid the uptick in the number of cases worldwide, Australia’s national science agency has begun testing potential coronavirus vaccines in an effort to contain the infection. Scientists at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) are performing the first stage of testing for two vaccine candidates and the results are expected to be clear by June, BBC reported.

The pre-clinical trials, cleared by the World Health Organisation, are being conducted on animals. The potential vaccines are being made by Oxford University and US company Inovio Pharmaceutical.

The CSIRO team has inserted vaccine samples into ferrets – small, furry mammals which have been proven to contract the coronavirus in the same way humans do. If the final results, which should be out by June, are successful, the vaccines could then be moved to clinical trials to check if they are safe and effective on humans.

The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford is a vector vaccine and will use a “defective” virus to introduce the proteins of the coronavirus to the immune system and induce a response, the report added. The other one, from Inovio, is designed to encode certain proteins of the coronavirus to the immune system, prompting the body’s cells to generate those proteins before the immune system reacts to them, it further added, quoting the researchers.

As the world grapples with the pandemic, researchers say the level of global co-operation that led to this stage is “unprecedented. Scientists across the globe are working on several other vaccine developments to overcome health crisis. “Normally it takes about one-to-two years to get to this point and we’ve in fact shortened that to a period of a couple of months,” Dr. Rob Grenfell from the CSIRO told reporters on Thursday.

Before this, the first human trial took place in the US last month but had skipped a stage of animal testing.

Globally, the number of cases is nearly 10 lakh, with the highest infections in the US, Italy, Spain and China. The death toll is nearly 47,000.

