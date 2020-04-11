Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
COVID19

At least 1,035 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Supporting the lockdown and containment measures in place to check the spread of COVID-19, Agarwal further said that if the government hadn't taken any measures then India might have had 2 lakh cases at this time.

By: Express Web Desk | Express Web Desk | Updated: April 11, 2020 5:53:42 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus news, corona latest news, covid-19, covid 19 india, corona india, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news,coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus india cases state wise, coronavirus cases in india state wise In a press briefing today, the health ministry said out of 16,564 samples tested yesterday 14,210 samples tested in ICMR labs.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): At least 1,035 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry Saturday. Addressing a routine press conference on the coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that India’s response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country now,” he said.

Here are the main points from the health ministry press briefing:

1. Of 16,564 samples tested yesterday 14,210 samples tested in ICMR labs: Dr R R Gangakhedkar

2. Home Ministry has written to states again to give police security to healthcare workers wherever required: Punya Salila Srivastava JS MHA

3. 1,035 cases reported in last 24 hours and also 40 deaths: Lav Agarwal

4. We had done an analysis on cases based on statistical understanding, not ⁦ICMR study; this gave the 8.2 lakh figure at 42 per cent growth rate: Lav Agarwal

5. Post lockdown the growth rate is down to 29 per cent; we have 7,447 cases today, but it would have been 45,000 without lockdown. Would have been 2 lakh without any measures: Lav Agarwal

6. Over 1.6 lakh households screened, 1,248 special teams, 3 km radius covered in Agra model of containment zones

7. Rapid test kits have not arrived so far, we’ve been told it will come in two-three days: Dr R R Gangakhedkar

8. If duration of exposure is not enough then findings can be wrong….Use of HCQ is as prophylaxis not as treatment. We’ve never recommended it to general public: R Gangakhedkar

