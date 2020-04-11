At least 1,035 cases, 40 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

In a press briefing today, the health ministry said out of 16,564 samples tested yesterday 14,210 samples tested in ICMR labs. In a press briefing today, the health ministry said out of 16,564 samples tested yesterday 14,210 samples tested in ICMR labs.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): At least 1,035 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry Saturday. Addressing a routine press conference on the coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that India’s response to COVID-19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country now,” he said.

Supporting the lockdown and containment measures in place to check the spread of COVID-19, Agarwal further said that if the government hadn’t taken any measures then India might have had 2 lakh cases at this time.

Here are the main points from the health ministry press briefing:

1. Of 16,564 samples tested yesterday 14,210 samples tested in ICMR labs: Dr R R Gangakhedkar

2. Home Ministry has written to states again to give police security to healthcare workers wherever required: Punya Salila Srivastava JS MHA

3. 1,035 cases reported in last 24 hours and also 40 deaths: Lav Agarwal

4. We had done an analysis on cases based on statistical understanding, not ⁦ICMR study; this gave the 8.2 lakh figure at 42 per cent growth rate: Lav Agarwal

5. Post lockdown the growth rate is down to 29 per cent; we have 7,447 cases today, but it would have been 45,000 without lockdown. Would have been 2 lakh without any measures: Lav Agarwal

6. Over 1.6 lakh households screened, 1,248 special teams, 3 km radius covered in Agra model of containment zones

7. Rapid test kits have not arrived so far, we’ve been told it will come in two-three days: Dr R R Gangakhedkar

8. If duration of exposure is not enough then findings can be wrong….Use of HCQ is as prophylaxis not as treatment. We’ve never recommended it to general public: R Gangakhedkar

