Coronavirus in UP: At Baghpat isolation ward, staff protest lack of medical equipment

MEDICAL STAFF posted in an isolation ward in Baghpat staged a protest at the administration office on Friday, alleging lack of equipment. The district’s first coronavirus case was reported on Thursday and 12 immediate contacts were placed in isolation. The medical staff allege that they have not been given enough equipment to handle the crisis and that the risk of infection remains.

The administration, however, denied the allegations.

“We have been assigned duties at coronavirus isolation ward and several persons were admitted on Thursday. There is no proper facility to wash hands and sanitise ourselves. There are both male and female staff but there is no proper changing room either. The kits are insufficient and we feel that if we get infected, we may end up passing it on to a healthy person. We demand proper equipment”, said Mahendra, posted at the district isolation ward.

Nearly 20 such staff members sat outside the administration’s office, a few metres apart, to protest.

The administration claimed that equipment had been provided. “I have received the complaint and we are in constant touch with the CMO. We have been told that the equipment suited for coronavirus has already been provided at the wards. Even so, more equipment will be given by the administration and health department,”, said Amit Kumar.

Meanwhile on Friday, a man allegedly escaped from the isolation ward and was later caught from the fields nearby by the police and administration officials. He was among 13 acquaintances of the positive coronavirus patient who were placed in isolation.

