Assam to turn sports stadium into COVID-19 quarantine facility

Sarusajai Sports Complex being converted into to quarantine facility. (Source: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma) Sarusajai Sports Complex being converted into to quarantine facility. (Source: Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)

The Assam government has planned to convert a sports stadium into a quarantine facility, which has the capacity to accommodate at least 700 people, state Health Minister confirmed, adding that the work will be completed in a week.

“A large quarantine centre will be established at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati with capacity for about 700 people. This morning I visited the site to take stock of preparedness and the facility. It shall be ready in a week’s time,” tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma explained that if in a family any positive case emerges, then the other members of the family will be brought to the Sarusajai quarantine centre. Moreover, Sarma said that the government has prepared a module to train final year MBBS and nursing students in the state who would be an addition to the current number of healthcare providers involved in Covid-19 care.

Sarma held a discussion with owners of private hospitals of Guwahati to discuss ways in which these hospitals “can share burden along with govt hospitals”. “I suggested that while govt hospital can be restricted for #Covid patients, regular patients can be sent to them for which we reimburse. Hopeful something will work out,” he wrote on Twitter.

Assam has zero positive cases so far, however, the government is boosting up its healthcare infrastructure to deal with any emerging situation. A total of 210 samples have been tested from the state and none reported positive.

The state government has made available a bank account for anyone wiling to contribute in the state’s funds for tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

