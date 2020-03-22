Assam: 4-year-old suspect COVID-19 case retested, declared negative

There has been no positive case of COVID-19 in Assam, or the Northeast, so far. There has been no positive case of COVID-19 in Assam, or the Northeast, so far.

A four and-a-half-year old girl who first tested positive for novel coronavirus in Assam on Saturday has tested negative on a recheck.

On Saturday, the Jorhat District Administration had confirmed that the sample of the minor had tested positive at the accredited lab of the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). For the second test, the sample was sent to ICMR lab in Lahowal for a recheck. This was confirmed by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet. “The 4-year-old child who was suspected of COVID19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no positive case in Assam so far,” he tweeted early Sunday morning.

According to Jorhat district administration officials, the child had come from Bihar. “The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on 19th March. ASHA, ANM and MPW visited the family on 20th and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms,” DC DC Roshni Aparanji Korati had earlier confirmed. The family had been shifted to JMCH isolation ward.

“The doctors will not take a call whether they will continue the isolation. We got the news at 4 am that it the second test is negative,” the DC said.

There has been no positive case of COVID-19 in Assam, or the Northeast, so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd