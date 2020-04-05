Ashok Gehlot forms task forces to draw up lockdown exit strategy

Gehlot formed these task forces after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Ministers on Thursday.(PTI Photo) Gehlot formed these task forces after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Ministers on Thursday.(PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has constituted two task forces for suggestions on withdrawing the lockdown in a phased manner and to bring the state back on track.

Orders in this regard were issued Friday. Gehlot formed these task forces after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with Chief Ministers on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeeva Swarup will head the first task force that has 12 officers and experts. The Home Department will be the administrative department for the task force. Gehlot formed the second task force under the chairmanship of Arvind Mayaram, the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor and Deputy Chairman of the Rajasthan Transformation Council. The Planning Department will be the administrative department of this task force.

The first task force will give suggestions on the lockdown, while the second task force will make a strategy for improving the economy.

