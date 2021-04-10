As Covid cases surge, Delhi bans religious, political, sports gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%

People walk past a wall graffiti in New Delhi showcasing doctors fighting against Covid-19. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

With coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the national capital, the Delhi government Saturday announced stricter curbs hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of another round of stringent lockdown to curb the surge in infections. The CM had, however, announced that some sector-specific restrictions would be put in place.

The national capital recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths due to the infection on Saturday, taking the number of cumulative cases to 7,14,423 and death toll to 11,235. The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent for the first time this year.

Here’s what is restricted as per Delhi Disaster Management Authority:

– All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings are prohibited

– Negative RT-PCR report required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air; those without a report will have to undergo 14-day quarantine.

– Restaurants, bars to operate at 50 per cent occupancy

– Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses to run with 50 per cent occupancy

– Colleges and coaching institutions closed till further orders

– Not more than 20 people allowed in funeral gatherings, and up to 50 in weddings

– Swimming pools to remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and international events

The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 19, the national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Meanwhile, at LNJP, CM Kejriwal said, 500 more beds will be designated Covid-dedicated if the situation demands. Currently, 1,500 beds out of 2,000 are Covid beds in the hospital, which played a crucial role in treatment of infected individuals during the previous waves of the virus.

With PTI inputs