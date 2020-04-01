Andhra Pradesh reports 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, all linked to Tablighi Jamaat meet

People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) People being taken to hospital from Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh doubled overnight from 44 to 87 with the detection of 43 fresh cases.

All the new 43 cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi’s Markaz Nizamuddin, which has been declared as one of the 10 COVID-19 hotspots in the country by the Centre.

“Some of the infected are family members or close contacts of the individuals who attended the jamaat meeting,” an official said.

Till Wednesday evening, the total positive cases in Andhra was 44. However, the results of tests conducted on at least 100 persons were declared today morning. Click here to track all LIVE India updates on coronavirus

Buses head from Nizamuddin West to quarantine facilities in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Buses head from Nizamuddin West to quarantine facilities in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The highest number of new cases were reported in Kadapa with 15 persons testing positive followed by West Godavari where 13 tested positive. In Chittoor, five have tested positive, four in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari and Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam.

Several people from Andhra were screened on Wednesday after many who had attended the Jamaat meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Hundreds of teams have fanned out in the 13 districts searching for over 700 persons from Andhra who attended the meeting in mid-March.

READ | Coronavirus: Across nation, race to trace contacts of Tabligh meeting

“All the newly detected cases in the state are of those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat. Officials are gathering information from the event organizers, police officials, railwas as they have travelled trains,’’ Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said.

ALSO READ | Tablighi Jamaat meet: 10 Indonesians return on train, test positive; officials tracing others

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed those who attended the Jamaat meeting and their contact persons to voluntarily come and take treatment.

COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the health and police departments to coordinate and identify fellow travellers. (File Photo) COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the health and police departments to coordinate and identify fellow travellers. (File Photo)

He instructed the health department and police department to coordinate and identify the fellow travellers, test them, and shift to quarantine centers in case of any symptoms.

In view of the rise in the number of cases, Jagan ordered the officials to strictly ensure that there are no public gatherings and implement the relaxation time in urban and rural areas as per the protocol.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd