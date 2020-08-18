Amit Shah complains of ‘fatigue and body aches’, admitted to AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested negative for the novel coronavirus on August 14. (File)

Days after he tested negative for Covid-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after complaining of “fatigue and body aches”. According to a statement issued by the premier hospital, Shah has been hospitalised for post-Covid-19 care. “He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” the statement added.

Shah had earlier been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for the treatment. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the disease.

The Home Minister had tested negative for the disease on August 14, nearly a fortnight after contracting the novel coronavirus. He had even hoisted the national flag at his residence on Independence Day. He was advised by doctors to stay in home isolation for a few days.

Informing about his test result coming negative, Shah had tweeted in Hindi, “Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

On August 2, the 55-year-old BJP leader was hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Sharing the news on Twitter, Shah had then advised people who came in contact with him in days before to get themselves tested and go under isolation. “On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, former president Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical, and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said in a statement Tuesday The 84-year-old Bharat Ratna recipient underwent brain surgery on August 10 to remove a blood clot. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.The hospital said Mukherjee’s vital parameters were stable.

