Amid spike in Noida cases, CMO of Gautam Budh Nagar is replaced

Two days after the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate was shunted out after a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Medical Officer of the district has also been replaced. An order to this effect was passed Wednesday night.

CMO Dr Anurag Bhargava reported to CEO Greater Noida Authority Narendra Bhushan, who is also the government-appointed nodal officer for handling the coronavirus outbreak in the district. As per the order issued by Home Department, Dr AP Chaturvedi, Joint Director in Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, was appointed CMO and took charge Thursday.

The shuffle comes in the wake of a visit by the CM to the district after Noida registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the district. The CM was accompanied by a medical team from Lucknow and the district’s handling of cases was discussed.

According to sources, the CM was visibly angry at the administration and the health department regarding its functioning. The medical team raised issues on contact tracing carried out after the first case from fire safety firm was reported.

During the meeting, the CM accused the administration and health department of playing a “blame game” in the context of the rising numbers. According to sources, the CM and the medical team were of the opinion that the rise in cases could have been prevented if members of the firm and their contacts were traced timely by the administration and health department.

Following a heated exchange between the DM and CM during the meeting, the former was transferred to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow and an enquiry initiated against him. Suhaas LY, a 2007-batch IAS officer, was appointed Gautam Budh Nagar DM six hours later.

Till Thursday evening, Noida had 48 cases, the highest in the state. Three societies in Noida and a village in Greater Noida were sealed after 9 cases were reported in the district Wednesday.

