Amid lockdown, cop travels 20 hours on foot to join duty in MP

“I contacted my boss – Pachor police station inspector – and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available,” the constable said. “I contacted my boss – Pachor police station inspector – and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available,” the constable said.

Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.

The Rajgarh police lauded constable Digvijay Sharma’s commitment towards work and advised him rest for a few days as his legs got sore muscles after travelling long hours on foot.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Sharma said he was on leave from March 16 to 23 to appear for his BA (Bachelor of Arts)

exams at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. But, the exams got postponed due to the shut down.

“I contacted my boss – Pachor police station inspector – and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available,” he said.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.