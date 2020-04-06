COVID-19 pandemic: UN biodiversity chief calls for ban on wildlife market

As the number of COVID-19 cases surged in China, the country issued a temporary ban on wildlife markets. As the number of COVID-19 cases surged in China, the country issued a temporary ban on wildlife markets.

United Nations’ biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema has called for a global ban on wildlife markets, including the one in Wuhan, China, in order to prevent future pandemics. “The message we are getting is if we don’t take care of nature, it will take care of us,” she told The Guardian.

The wildlife market is reported to be the starting point of the pandemic after a shrimp seller from Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market has been identified as the ‘patient zero.’ After an initial cluster of cases connected to the market, the virus began spreading to other parts of China, before reaching almost engulfing the entire country.

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the acting executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, used the examples of Ebola in west-central Africa and the Nipah virus in India to drive home her point. She also said countries should move to prevent future pandemics by banning “wet markets” that sell live and dead animals for human consumption, but cautioned against unintended consequences.

“We should also remember you have communities, particularly from low-income rural areas, particularly in Africa, which is dependent on wild animals to sustain the livelihoods of millions of people. So unless we get alternatives for these communities, there might be a danger of opening up illegal trade in wild animals which currently is already leading us to the brink of extinction for some species, she added, the report said.

Wet markets can be “time bombs” for epidemics, says Prof Andrew Cunningham, deputy director of science at the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), told the BBC. “This sort of way that we treat… animals as if they’re just our commodities for us to plunder – it comes back to bite us and it’s no surprise.”

Mrema is optimistic that the countries would take such consequences caused by the destruction of nature more seriously in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

