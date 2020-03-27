Amid coronavirus lockdown, organisations, social groups step up to feed the needy

Foods packet being distributed for Police, BMC and Hospital staff in Mumbai. (Express photos by Prashant Nadkar) Foods packet being distributed for Police, BMC and Hospital staff in Mumbai. (Express photos by Prashant Nadkar)

Even as the Centre announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor as the country faces a lockdown until April 14, various NGOs and social groups have stepped forward to raise funds to provide relief packages including dry rations and sanitary napkins for those who risk being left out of the beneficiaries list.

While the contributions have been generous, the challenge remains distribution of the package material in the face of a country-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Chairperson, CORO India Luis Miranda said that they are in talks with players including retail establishments, BMC and the police to ensure that their relief packages – each weighing 20 kg containing 5 kg each of rice and wheat flour, soap, hand sanitisers and sanitary napkins – reach their beneficiaries. On Friday, Coro India had delivered their supply packages to 400 families in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. By the weekend, Miranda said, they hope to get 700 of these packages to their intended beneficiaries.

Miranda, who founded IDFC Private Equity in 2002 and retired in 2010 to focus on not-for-profits, said that they will start distribution of the packages in the slums of the eastern suburbs of Mumbai from Chembur to Vashi. CORO had set itself a target of Rs 30 lakh and so far the contributions have poured in ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh for various donors.

“At the moment we are not aggressively pushing to raise more money. Raising money is easy and so is identifying our beneficiaries. The challenge really is the delivery of these packages. The retail industry is also facing challenges during the lockdown. Once they are settled, the supply chain will be eased. Today people are a little unsure but once the supply chain is in order, we will ramp up our efforts,” said Miranda.

He says with the experience of 30 years, identifying beneficiaries is not difficult. “The government has also announced relief packages and those with ration cards will avail them but there are a lot of people who have no ration cards. When you have expertise in working with communities, it is not difficult. We know how to ensure that the same people don’t get the benefits twice or thrice,” Miranda told The Indian Express.

Tanvi, a Delhi-based volunteer, has been receiving calls “back-to-back” on the Feeding India helpline. The calls have been coming from all over the country and with volunteers working from home, they are now considering augmenting their strength so that no call is missed. She said that Feeding India that has a tie up Zomato food delivery, has so far raised Rs 12 crore to provide meals in the wake of the lockdown.

“We have also got a call from a gentleman in USA, who is very keen on making a donation. Since, we cannot accept his donation in USD, he is now routing it through his father in Mumbai. He said that he and a lot of his friends in the US were keen on donating to feed the needy,” she shared. The NGO

Along with staple supplies, organisations in the city have also begun distributing food packets to daily-wage earners including labourers, auto-rickshaw drivers, those stranded at Kurla terminus and slums. Piyush Jain, is the city head for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for Feeding India. He said that they run a ‘Feed the daily wager’ programme in which they provide a weekly supply of rice,dal and wheat flour to about 500-600 people. During the lockdown, he said, they expect a four-time increase.

He said from Friday, they should have their ‘Essential Services Pass’ and they will cater to people at six locations including Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Nallasopara, Govani and Kharghar. “We will gradually increase the number of locations,” said Jain. He said they have tied up with Grofers, online grocery delivery service, to make the deliveries.

“We feel that as human beings it’s our responsibility to help the most vulnerable amongst us in their time of need. We appeal to all Mumbaikars and Thanekars to join in our efforts. We also request the state government to put in place a safety net for those who have lost work during the duration of the lockdown,” said Haseeb Bhaskar, Mumbai President of Jamaat-i-Islami.

The Jamaat-i-Islami and the Students Islamic Organisation of India and other organisations had, since March 22, distributed around 1,000 food packets in Madanpura, Jogeshwari, Andheri, Oshiwara, Kurla, Vikhroli, Mumbra and Kalyan.

