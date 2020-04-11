Amarinder cites ‘PGI study’ claiming 58% may get infected, institute ‘unaware’

During a video conference the media, hosted by the AICC from New Delhi, the chief minister quoted a study of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). (File) During a video conference the media, hosted by the AICC from New Delhi, the chief minister quoted a study of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). (File)

Hours after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed that 58 per cent of the country’s population is likely to get infected with coronavirus while quoting a PGIMER study, the premier medical and research institute on Friday evening said it was unaware of any such study by its department.

During a video conference with the media, hosted by the AICC from New Delhi, the CM quoted a study of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and said the virus was likely to touch its peak by mid-September and may likely to affect 58 per cent of India’s population and 87 per cent of Punjab’s and other states’ population.

“COVID19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 per cent of population has been infected,” he said, quoting the projections made by the Department of Community Medicine in PGIMER.

Quoting another figure from the “projections by the institute”, he said the virus can infect up to 87 per cent of the population of Punjab and other states.

Soon afterwards, PGIMER denied this in a statement issued by the public relations office. PGIMER in a press release stated the institute is “not aware that any expert/faculty member from the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health has carried out any study or estimate that COVID 19 may peak by mid September and can affect 58 per cent of the population”.

Following this, CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted the name of the doctor who had presumably authored the report.

“Please note the report cited by @capt_amarinder is assessment of Dr. Shankar Prinja, Addl Professor of Health Economics, Dept of Community Medicine & School of Public Health PGIMER Chandigarh & his team, using standard mathematical models with Punjab data provided to him,” Thukral tweeted.

Prinja refused to comment.

With PTI inputs

