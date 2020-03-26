All court complexes in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh closed till April 14

A circular issued by Registrar General Sanjay Dhar asked the judicial officers, officers and staff of the Registry and staff of the district courts shall remain available at all times at their respective residences to deal with any business. (File photo) A circular issued by Registrar General Sanjay Dhar asked the judicial officers, officers and staff of the Registry and staff of the district courts shall remain available at all times at their respective residences to deal with any business. (File photo)

In view of the 21-day lockdown and closure of government offices across the Union Territory, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal ordered closure of all the court complexes in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh till April 14.

A circular issued by Registrar General Sanjay Dhar asked the Principal District and Sessions Judges to make arrangements for hearing of any exceptionally urgent civil or criminal matter from the residence of judicial officers to be designated by them. In the case of High Court judges, it read that “for dealing with any exceptionally urgent matter(s) pertaining to the high court, the concerned Registrar Judicial shall, after seeking necessary orders from the Chief Justice, make requisite arrangements for hearing such matters from the residence of the judge in accordance with the direction of the Chief Justice. The hearings shall be on the virtual mode only,’’ the circular added.

It also asked the judicial officers, officers and staff of the Registry and staff of the district courts shall remain available at all times at their respective residences to deal with any business of emergent nature which shall be transacted on the virtual mode.

