All 266 contacts of Kanika Kapoor traced, all samples tested negative: Govt

The discovery of Kapoor’s positive test sent ripples from Lucknow to Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as Dushyant had attended House and a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind after March 15. The discovery of Kapoor’s positive test sent ripples from Lucknow to Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as Dushyant had attended House and a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind after March 15.

At least 266 people came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the process of tracing her contacts was complete, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

More than 60 samples had been tested and all of them were negative, said an official with the department, adding that more samples would be taken if any of the contacts showed coronavirus symptoms.

Some of the contacts who have been tested include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, her MP-son Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Medical Health & Family Welfare Jai Pratap Singh, former Union minister Jatin Prasad and his wife Neha.

“We have traced and contacted 266 people, including 106 people in last 24 hours, all over India. These include some prominent politicians, who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor. We have tested more than 60 samples and all of them have been confirmed negative. I don’t think we have more people to trace as we have already talked to all the organisers and people present in the four parties attended by her. We have traced the shops and salons she had visited. I don’t think there is any think else remaining now,” said State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal.

He had earlier said that tracing contacts was a challenge: “The good thing is that all the people present at the parties have been very supportive. They are the cream of Lucknow, people in the highest social strata… They are all following our quarantine instructions.”

Agarwal added several establishments that were visited by Kapoor had been shut and their employees quarantined without pay cuts.

Politicians came in contact with Kapoor when they attended a party in Lucknow on March 15. She flew down from London to Mumbai on March 9 and arrived in Lucknow two days later. She tested positive on March 20.

Authorities have also traced those who attended at least three other gatherings which were attended by the singer. The Taj Hotel in Lucknow where Kapoor stayed has been shut.

Several MPs on Friday announced that they were going into self-isolation.

Earlier on Saturday, the administration of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, where Kapoor is admitted, had accused her of throwing celebrity tantrums. Institute Director RK Dhiman, however, said they did not face any problem from on Sunday.

On Friday night, the Lucknow police had registered an FIR against Kanika for disobedience and acts likely to spread diseases dangerous to life.

Among the MPs who met Dushyant after the Lucknow party were Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Mahendra Singh Pandey. Three UP MLAs who had met Minister Jai Pratap Singh are in self-isolation.

