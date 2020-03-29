Make a pledge not to step out of home, essential to stop outbreak from reaching third phase: Maharashtra deputy CM

Maharashtra Deputy CM appealed to people to stay indoors till April 14, until lockdown is over. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Maharashtra Deputy CM appealed to people to stay indoors till April 14, until lockdown is over. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

PEOPLE SHOULD pledge to not step out of their homes during the lockdown period till April 14, as this is essential to stop the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from reaching the third phase, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

He also said the state government will ensure that all essential services were delivered at people’s doorstep. He added that even slight carelessness could wreak havoc and risk thousands of lives in the state.

While referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, he said, “It’s our ardent appeal to one and all to observe guidelines laid by the Centre and state.”

Pointing to dangers ahead, Pawar said, “All those who are stranded or jobless or homeless will be provided lodging and boarding facilities. They will be given food and other basic amenities. They should remain in their areas.”

He also said the state administration was monitoring the developments and every problem was being tackled effectively to provide relief to people.

The biggest concern is to keep people from crowding public places such as markets. The increasing crowd at agricultural produce market committee (APMC) with several rushing to collect newly-arrived vegetables, fruits and foodgrain stock has raised concerns over health security. Positive COVID-19 cases are also on the rise with the state at 193 cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd