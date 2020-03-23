Air India says ‘vigilante’ RWAs ostracising crew

Air India had sent two flights to Wuhan to rescue Indians. Air India had sent two flights to Wuhan to rescue Indians.

Air India on Sunday called out “vigilante” Resident Welfare Associations for “ostracising” its crew members who had travelled to international destinations, including coronavirus-hit countries, and appealed to law enforcement agencies to ensure that they are treated with respect.

The national carrier said the RWAs and neighbours were obstructing its crew from turning up for duty and even calling the police on them.

“These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew,” it said in a press release.

“… it is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante RWAs and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty,” it said.

Air India has sent two flights to Wuhan to evacuate 647 people, besides another special flight to Rome to airlift 263 Indians.

“We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew are treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of this country deserves especially in light of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring back Indian citizens,” it said.

