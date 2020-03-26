AIIMS sets up task force to develop management protocol for COVID-19

Colonies in Pune being disinfected. (Express photo) Colonies in Pune being disinfected. (Express photo)

Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the country, which stands at 650 as on Thursday, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has set up a task force to develop a management protocol for COVID-19 and constituting several committees to be able to respond to challenges that may emerge in the coming days due to the rising number of infections.

An official memorandum issued on Thursday stated that the committees which have been constituted for coordination of various activities related to management of patients in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic include resource management committee, human resource committee, diagnostic management committee and medical management committee.

In order to manage the COVID-19 patients and health workers in various areas, medical management sub-committees have been constituted, which will estimate requirement of materials, machines, manpower and diagnostic backup.

The memorandum further stated, after examining local availability of various resources at each location the requirement of various resources will be worked out by the sub-committees and forwarded to resource management committee and human resource management committee.

Meanwhile, the resource management committee will look into demands for materials and machines and decide on ways and means to procure these through store sections of the institute in a centralised manner.

Requirement of manpower, mobilisng the requisite manpower from from within the institute and their deployment in various locations will supervised by the human resource management committee.

Diagnostic management committee will assess capacity to do testing for COVID-19 and work out ways to ramp up the same as per needs of the institute.

All healthcare personnel will be trained to handle and use personal protection equipment (PPE) to be able to take care of themselves and patients, which will be looked after by a committee constituted for training.

The memorandum has been issued to all chiefs of centres and all heads of departments at the AIIMS.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd