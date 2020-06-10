Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on 2 private hospitals for violating MoU conditions

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on two private hospitals requisitioned by the urban local body for Covid-19 treatment. (File photo) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on two private hospitals requisitioned by the urban local body for Covid-19 treatment. (File photo)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on two private hospitals requisitioned by the urban local body for Covid-19 treatment, for violation of conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the hospitals and the civic body.

Bodyline Hospital in Paldi area had charged Rs 4,500 from an AMC-referred patient for his Covid-19 test, following which the civic body issued a notice to the hospital on June 3 seeking an explanation.

Thereafter, a report was received by the AMC from IAS officer Dr Manish Kumar, who is overseeing operations at the private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC as well as a response from the hospital. Unsatisfied by the hospital’s response, the AMC, under the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Tuesday, to be paid within seven days, stated an AMC press release.

Similarly, Artham Hospital at Ambawadi area, had violated the MoU conditions with the AMC wherein the beds reserved for AMC-referred patients, that is 50 per cent of the hospital beds, were being used instead for patients who directly approached the hospital.

As a result, an AMC-referred patient was denied an ICU bed. The municipal corporation issued a notice to the hospital on June 5.

On June 9, the AMC slapped the hospital with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh, by invoking provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The amount will be utilised for the treatment of Covid-19 patients by the AMC. Further violation of MoU conditions in the future would result in the cancellation of C-form registration of the hospital, according to an AMC press release.

