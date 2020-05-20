Three more Agra jail inmates test positive, total now 14

Three more inmates of the Agra district jail were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, days after a 90-year-old undertrial succumbed to the disease. (Representational Image) Three more inmates of the Agra district jail were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, days after a 90-year-old undertrial succumbed to the disease. (Representational Image)

Three more inmates of the Agra district jail were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus, days after a 90-year-old undertrial succumbed to the disease. Earlier,10 convicts of the Agra Central Jail had tested positive for Covid-19 and one had died of the disease.

Both district and central jails in Agra are located on the same premises. The central jail houses convicts while the district jail has both convicts and undertrials. The latest positive patients as well as the 90-year-old were admitted to the jail hospital. The elderly man was later moved to SN Medical College where he died on May 13.

The next day, samples of six inmates and two jail staffers of the district jail were sent. The elderly man, who was sent to jail in mid March this year after he failed to appear before a court in an attempt to murder case, and three others later tested positive.

The three inmates, all convicts, have been kept in separate barracks. Other five people, whose report was negative, have been kept in institutional quarantine.

The Agra district and central jail officials are still trying to trace the source of the infection.

Jail Superintendent Shashikant Mishra said, “Since March, the undertrial had been in the jail hospital because of multiple health issues.”

According to Mishra, a day after the death of the undertrial, 36 possible contacts of him were tracked. Of them eight included a doctor, a pharmacist and jail warders.

A letter was sent to the Agra chief medical officer for medical examination of suspected inmates and jail staffers. A medical team conducted digital screening of jail staffer and inmates. They identified six inmates and two jail staffers with Covid symptoms. Their samples were collected and sent for test. The report arrived on Tuesday and three inmates tested positive.

The jail hospital and two barracks have been sanitisied as a precautionary measure. The strength of Agra district jail is over 2,000.

Last week, 10 inmates — all murder convicts — of the central jail tested positive for the coronavirus. Their samples were collected only after an inmate, who died during treatment at the hospital, was tested positive.

After this, the UP Prison Administration and Reform Department started random testing of prisoners and staffers.

