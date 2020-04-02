‘Advisable to support migrants in staying where they are during lockdown period’

Sanjay, 29, heads towards Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) Sanjay, 29, heads towards Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

Dagmar Walter, the director, ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for South Asia and Country Office for India, tells Chahat Rana that the pandemic threatens to amplify poverty of unorganised sector workers in India.

What challenges does the pandemic throw up for labour employed in the unorganised sector in India?

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has already stated that the coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical crisis, but a social and economic one too. Enterprises of all sizes have already stopped operations, cut working hours and laid off staff. Many are teetering on the brink of collapse as small production units, service providers, shops and restaurants are struggling to sustain. In such situation, often the first to lose their jobs are those whose employment was already precarious – such as contracts and casual workers, migrants and those in unorganized sector workers.

The current lockdown in India and across the world is bound to impact not just workers but their families as for many no work translates into no income. Piece-rate workers and casual labourers are most vulnerable. The uncertainty of work opportunities and high cost of living in urban areas has put pressure on migrant workers to return to their natives.

Furthermore, this movement of migrants poses a major risk of increasing the spread of the virus. Any escalation and prevalence of pandemic for the longer-term will dramatically amplify their cycles of poverty and inequality in the society, thus it is highly advisable to support migrants to stay where they are during the lockdown.

What danger does the mass migration of labour force in India pose in containing the spread of the pandemic?

Social distancing, hand washing and maintaining hygiene is the primary responsibility of all of us right now. Mass communication and social media channels have been helpful. However, the migrants on the street show those vulnerable communities have not been able to interpret the risk of their movement to their immediate family members and for the masses.

Information that is more accurate needs to reach out to them on prevention, through the sources they trust and in their languages. Community and social leaders, contractors, local government officials, employers and worker unions – all have a role to play in it.

What should the government of India do to effectively secure the lives of these labourers during such a pandemic?

The ILO has continuously advised on the need for countrywide coordinated and coherent measures to respond to COVID-19 pandemic across three pillars. These include protecting and supporting jobs and incomes for workers — especially informal workers and daily wagers, vulnerable groups such as women, aged, disabled workers and others, as well as protecting workers at their workplace and frontline workers in healthcare, essential services and outreach workers. Furthermore, we have advised countries to safeguard businesses, especially small and micro enterprises.

These three pillars for protection of businesses and livelihoods need to be implemented to mitigate the damaging effect of the pandemic on the economy.

What particular interventions and policy should be implemented in India to safeguard livelihoods and lives amid the lockdown?

Both central and state governments of India have taken initiatives to offer income support in the form of cash benefits, advance pensions, social protection support through provision of food rations, wage protection, shelter and food for vulnerable populations, and access to health services. Beyond these measures, enhanced accessibility and awareness on the available services could reduce the stress among vulnerable groups.

This situation also demands effective social dialogue mechanisms, among the ILO constituents, government, employers and workers. For any responses to be effective, they have to be built on trust among the constituents and trust requires consultation and collaboration. The second important dimensions is the International Labour Standards – ILS which assumes greater significance in the current situation and provides a strong foundation in preparing policy responses needed for sustained and equitable recovery.

The ILS encapsulates the idea of a human-centred approach to economics and development, and balances the needs of stimulating demand, supporting businesses and protecting workers.

