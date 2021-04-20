Active Covid cases in Gurgaon cross 14,000, district faces shortage of beds

Workers carrying oxygen cylinders inside temporarily converted isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Gurgaon recorded 2,344 more Covid positive cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases in the district to over 14,000.

This is the third time in four days that Gurgaon has recorded more than 2,000 new Covid cases in a single day. On Sunday also, 2,401 people had tested positive for coronavirus while, on Saturday, the district recorded its highest single-day spike so far with 2,549 new cases.

According to the bulletin issued by the district health department, Gurgaon now has 14,270 active Covid cases, of which 13,343 are in home isolation.

Four Covid related fatalities were also recorded in the district on Tuesday, bringing the total count of Covid related deaths recorded this week so far to nine – five fatalities were recorded on Monday, the district’s highest number of fatalities in a single day this year.

With the number of Covid cases continuing to rise everyday, the demand for the health infrastructure has increased massively in the last few days. While officials have maintained that the district has abundant stock of oxygen and Remdesvir for Covid patients, they have admitted that there is a shortage of hospital beds for Covid patients in the district.

The portal created for updates regarding Covid beds indicated, as of 5 pm on Tuesday, that the district was down to its last four vacant ICU beds for Covid patients, and only one ventilator bed was vacant.

Officials from the district administration, however, have offered reassurance that work has started to increase the bed capacity in government facilities from 200 to 800.

“We are on the job and we are pretty sure that within the next three or four days, we will be able to upscale the bed availability,” said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon on Tuesday.

The district health bulletin issued on Tuesday indicates that, so far, Gurgaon has recorded a total of 85,878 Covid cases, of which 71,221 people have recovered from the infection and 387 have succumbed.

A total of 12,013 tests for Coronavirus were conducted on Tuesday, of which 9,842 were RT-PCR tests and 2,171 were rapid antigen tests.