A fifth of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra had no contact history

Of the 209 novel coronavirus positive cases, reported in the state till March 28, at least 56 have been found without a history of foreign travel or contact with any other COVID-19 patient, belying the state government’s claim of no indication of community transmission so far.

The term community transmission means that the source of infection is unknown or a link in terms of contacts between patients and other people is missing. On March 20, Maharashtra reported the first case where a person — a 41-year-old Anganwadi worker from Pune — with no foreign travel history or contact with a COVID-19 patient tested positive to the virus.

While the coronavirus positive cases in the state touched 335 Wednesday, the state data, released Tuesday, has analysed only 209 of the infected patients. As per the data, in 86 of these cases, the source of the infection has been to another COVID-19 positive patient, while 67 patients had a history of foreign travel. Of the 67, most had travelled to the United Arab Emirates (25), followed by USA (12) and the United Kingdom (8).

So far, 5,174 persons with travel history have been put in home quarantine in the city, of whom 2,071 have completed 14-day quarantine. The Mumbai civic body has been constantly checking on the remaining persons in home quarantine through phone calls and home visits.

Fifty per cent of COVID-19 positive patients, admitted at civic-run and private hospitals, fall in the age group of 31-40 years, followed by 40 per cent who are in the age group of 21-30 years. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) myth-buster guidelines, older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions — such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease — appear to be more vulnerable to the disease and can fall severely ill due to it.

As per the state data, only three per cent of the total positive patients are in the age group of 81-90 years, eight per cent in the age group of 71-80 years, 29 per cent in the 61-70 years age group, while patients between 51-60 years form 26 per cent of the total cases.

Since February 3, a total of 6,119 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai.

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended the coronavirus home test facility to citizens suffering from pneumonia, cough-high fever-cold-breathlessness, asthma, and other respiratory issues, and allowed private laboratories to conduct tests, the number of tests per day has increased from 150-200 tests to 1,200.

On March 31, 1203 coronavirus infection tests were conducted in the city. The city has a total number of 2,144 isolation beds, of which 26 per cent are occupied.

