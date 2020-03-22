Coronavirus: List of 75 districts to go under lockdown

A deserted road in Mumbai on Sunday as states across India observe ‘Janata Curfew’. A deserted road in Mumbai on Sunday as states across India observe ‘Janata Curfew’.

On a day novel coronavirus infections soared to 370 and two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported from Mumbai and Bihar, the Centre on Sunday advised state governments to enforce a lockdown in the 75 districts that have reported such cases. However, essential services will be allowed to operate in the 75 districts.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with chief secretaries of all the states

“The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19. The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several state governments have already issued orders in this regard,” a government statement said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to suspend non-essential passenger transport, including inter-state bus services, till March 31

Moreover, the Centre has also decided to close down metro rail services on all operational networks across the country till March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd