602 COVID-19 hospitals with 1,06,719 isolation beds, 12,024 ICU beds ready: health ministry

The device will be available at healthcare facilities after trials (Express photo/Amit Mehra) The device will be available at healthcare facilities after trials (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

COVID-19 lockdown: At least 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds have been readied in country, said Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal Tuesday in a routine media briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country. Agarwal also said that in the last 24 hours, at least 1,211 cases and 31 deaths have been reported and that the rationale behind the 40-day lockdown was to break the chain of transmission in India.

While the death toll has risen to 339, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country neared 10,400. As many as 1,035 persons have recovered from the virus.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 19 additional days of lockdown while lauding efforts taken to restrict the spread of the coronavirus. He said there would be strict enforcement of the lockdown until April 20, after which there could be relaxation in specific areas after an assessment of the situation.

“Till April 20, we will monitor how well the districts are doing. In places where the situation is improving, few relaxations will be made,” said PM Modi in his fourth address to the nation in one month.

Follow Coronavirus India LIVE UPDATES

Here are the top points from the health ministry COVID-19 briefing:

1. Over 2.31 lakh tests done in total, 18,664 tests done yesterday in ICMR labs, 2,991 tests conducted in private labs. Ordering 33 lakh RTPCR kits and 37 lakh rapid kits expected any time: Dr R R Gangakhedkar

2. Guidelines brought out to control COVID-19 in high density areas. As of today, a total of 10,363 cases have been reported: Lav Agarwal

3. Till now 1,036 people have been cured. On Monday, 179 people were diagnosed and found cured: Lav Agarwal

4. 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 3,985 MT of Pulses have been dispatched to various states/union territories for distribution: Rajesh Malhotra, Ministry of Finance

5. Swift implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package is being monitored at the highest level. As of yesterday, more than 32 crore poor people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore under the package: Rajesh Malhotra

6. We mentioned on Monday that we have kits that could last for 6 weeks. We have received another installment for RT-PCR kits which are far more sufficient in numbers, which would essentially mean that we would be able to cover ourselves for a long period of time: R Gangakhedkar

7. Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 Lakh kits for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) & 37 Lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time: R Gangakhedkar

8. If no COVID-19 case is reported for 28 days from specific area, we can say we have been able to break chain of transmission: Health Ministry

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd