60 MBBS students from GMCH Amritsar suspended for Jodhpur trip; 18 test positive for Covid-19

Dr Devgan added that not only they should not have gone on the trip, but should have returned to the hostels only after getting tested.

Sixty MBBS students from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar were suspended for a month after they travelled to Jodhpur, flouting the college’s Covid-19 norms. On their return, 18 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Rajiv Devgan, principal, GMCH Amritsar, said that a group of 60 students from MBBS (2nd year) returned to their respective hostels last Sunday from Jodhpur and checked into their rooms without informing the authorities.

“We got all of them tested and 18 have tested positive. All 60 have been issued notice and rusticated for a month from the classes and hostels both. Even if they attend classes, they will be marked absent,” he said.

“However, they did not inform anyone on return and directly occupied the rooms. Thousands of other students in the hostels were put at risk. Those who have tested negative can attend classes but they will be marked absent for a month,” he said.