569 who attended Delhi markaz under quarantine: UP Govt

On Tuesday, police had traced nearly 90 of them in different districts, including Lucknow, Bijnor, Meerut. On Tuesday, police had traced nearly 90 of them in different districts, including Lucknow, Bijnor, Meerut.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it has identified 569 people who had attended a congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area where several people were infected with coronavirus.

Speaking to mediapersons, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that all those identified have been put under quarantine and so far no one has shown COVID-19 symptoms.

He also said that while the exact number of people, who has returned to the state during the lockdown and quarantined at different places — be it at panchayat bhawans, schools etc or at facilities created by district administration —is being gathered, the number has already crossed 2 lakh.

According to him, UP Police has also so far traced 218 foreign nationals who had arrived in districts districts at different periods on tourist visas.

Police said that they are yet to get “confirmed details” about all these having attended the Nizamuddin congregation or whether all are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Awasthi said that while all have been quarantined but it is being seen, whether they violated the visa norms and participated in any missionary work. He said that legal action would be initiated against all such people, and urged people to give information about all such people to the government.

A probe has also ordered into their visa details to look into whether they violated the norms, said a senior police officer.

“Foreign nationals were also traced during the search. All foreign nationals were found carrying valid documents with them,” added the police officer.

On Tuesday, police had traced nearly 90 of them in different districts, including Lucknow, Bijnor, Meerut.

As many as eight FIRs were registered across the state against those who provided stay to these foreign nationals and hid the information from the local administration. The cases have been filed Prayagraj, Aligarh and Bhadohi districts.

A senior police officer said directions have been issued to lodge FIR in Lucknow as well where total 23 foreign nationals were found in three mosques.

“On Tuesday, after getting list of 157 persons who had attended the Delhi congregation, police launched a search for them. Police found just nine of them had returned to Uttar Pradesh while others were still in Delhi. All nine persons were examined and later put under quarantine. During the process of checking across the state, police came to know there are many more who attended the congregation,” a police officer said.

Police used surveillance and human intelligence to collect information about other people who had taken part in the congregation in Delhi, including foreign nationals, and accordingly conducted searches at different places in several districts as Hapur, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Hathras, Kanpur, Aligarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Sitapur, Rampur and Shamli. In Baghpat, police found 17 Assam residents staying inside the mosque which was locked from outside, said a

police officer.

Awasthi said that while strict measures were already being taken at state and international borders, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered zero tolerance on district borders as well for any kind of movement. “Not just state and international borders but the Chief Minister has ordered zero tolerance for movement on district borders as well during lockdown. Yesterday, a group of people had gathered on Lucknow-Unnao border and all of them have been quarantined,” said Awasthi.

He said the Chief Minister also ordered for release of salaries of all employees without any deductions and claimed that financial status of the state is “strong”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Coronavirus Outbreak News, download Indian Express App.