569 who attended Delhi markaz quarantined: UP Police

A DAY after identifying 157 persons from the state who had attended a congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area and tracing a majority of them traced there itself, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday identified 569 more people who attended the gathering. All have been quarantined and so far no one has shown COVID-19 symptoms, police said.

The police also have so far traced 218 foreign nationals who had come to different Uttar Pradesh districts at different time periods on tourist visas. The police claimed that they have yet to get “confirmed details” about all these having attended the Nizamuddin congregation. An inquiry has been ordered into their visa details to look into whether they violated the norms, said a senior police officer.

In the state, as many as eight FIRs were registered against those who provided stay to these foreign nationals and hid the information from the local administration.

“On Tuesday, after getting list of 157 persons who had attended the Delhi congregation, the police launched a search for them. Police found just nine of them had returned to Uttar Pradesh while others were still in Delhi. All nine persons were examined and later put under quarantine. During the process of checking across the state, police came to know there are many more who attended the congregation,” a police officer said.

The police used surveillance and human intelligence to collect information about other people who had taken part in the congregation in Delhi, including foreign nationals, and accordingly conducted searches at different places in several districts as Hapur, Bhadohi, Prayagraj, Hatras, Kanpur, Aligarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Sitapur, Rampur and Shamli. In Baghpat, police found 17 Assam residents staying inside the mosque which was locked from outside, said a police officer.

