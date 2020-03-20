43 return from Pak, quarantined in Amritsar

All were allowed to enter India through Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari during the early hours on Thursday. (Representational Image) All were allowed to enter India through Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari during the early hours on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Forty-three Indian nationals have been quarantined at the Swami Vivekananda Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre in Amritsar. They all had returned from Pakistan on Thursday. Of these, 29 had gone to Pakistan to cover the Pakistan Super League (PSL). There are also 14 Kashmiri students among those who returned from Pakistan. They are back as Pakistan has closed its educational institutes due to the spread of coronavirus. However, all of them are asymptomatic.

All were allowed to enter India through Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari during the early hours on Thursday.

Those who went to cover PSL had gone to Pakistan via Dubai. However, Pakistani authorities sent them back through the Attari-Wagah border.

