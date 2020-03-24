4 more test positive in UP: Pilibhit, Kanpur and Jaunpur register their first case

Eleven people – seven in Agra, two patients from Ghaziabad, and one each in Noida and Lucknow – have recovered, and have been discharged from hospitals. Eleven people – seven in Agra, two patients from Ghaziabad, and one each in Noida and Lucknow – have recovered, and have been discharged from hospitals.

The districts of Pilibhit, Kanpur, and Jaunpur registered their first cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection on Monday, and Ghaziabad reported its third as the total in the state rose to 33.

Till date, eight cases each have been reported from Agra, Lucknow and Noida, and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Varanasi. Eleven people – seven in Agra, two patients from Ghaziabad, and one each in Noida and Lucknow – have recovered, and have been discharged from hospitals.

The patient in Pilibhit is a 45-year-old woman, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 21 along with 37 people after a religious trip. District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said the others were asymptomatic, and in isolation at the new chief medical officer building. The woman has been admitted to the district hospital.

“Here in Pilibhit, the woman was found symptomatic, and her sample was sent to King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow and she tested positive,” Srivastava added. “The others who were on the trip with her have been kept into absolute institutional quarantine for 28 days. If they get any symptoms, they will also be tested.”

Asked about the steps taken by his administration to contain the pandemic, the official said earlier everyone coming from the Nepal border was being tested. Now, the border has been sealed.

Meanwhile, Jaunpur became the 17th district in the state to be put in a lockdown after the positive case was reported. District Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ramji Pandey said the 30-year-old patient had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 15, and was admitted to the district hospital five days later.

“The man returned from Saudi Arabia on March 15 but he did not have any symptom as such,” he added. “However, just to be sure we kept his in our hospital isolation ward on March 20 and sent his test sample to BHU Varanasi. On Monday, he was confirmed to be positive. So far we have traced 9 persons who might have come in his contact, and all of them have been kept in our district hospital isolation ward.”

The patient in Kanpur is a 70-year-old man who arrived from the United States on March 18. CMO Dr Ashok Shukla said the patient travelled from Delhi to the city. Three of his contacts were traced and put in institutional quarantine, Shukla added.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said that since the start of the outbreak the hospital had received 1,027 samples, out of which 988 were tested. Eighteen samples tested positive, including the samples from Agra and Pilibhit, while the rest came out negative.

Meanwhile, the KGMU Resident Doctors’ Association wrote a letter to the hospital administration on Monday, asking them to provide the required personnel protective equipment to health workers. Last week, a resident doctor at the hospital had contracted the virus. Later, three of his family members were also found to have got infected.

“It has been brought to our notice from residents of various departments that the resident attending patients who are suspected to have Coronavirus as well as the suspected resident are working without PPE gears,” said the organisation. “This threatens the exposure and community spread of COVID-19. We the residents, kindly request you to provide us with the required PPE gears for health working environment and for prevention of community spread.”

The doctors said they were scared of working in such conditions that were inflicting emotional and psychological stress. “We request you to urgently provide us with PPE gears for proper function without delay,” added the association.

Hospital spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh claimed there was no shortage of equipment or kits at the facility, and all the required resources were being provided to the doctors as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Back from Indonesia, Unnao nurse in home quarantine after rejoining work

A nurse posted at Nawabganj Community Health Centre (CHC) in Unnao has been sent to home quarantine after she returned from Indonesia last Monday and rejoined work without getting properly tested for coronavirus.

While the district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) confirmed that the staff nurse left for Bali in Indonesia despite her leave not being sanctioned, he said no legal or departmental action is required against the nurse as she is asymptomatic.

“The staff nurse had gone to Bali in Indonesia from March 11-16 after giving a leave application. However her leave was not sanctioned as all leaves were cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. When she returned on March 16, her thermal screening was done at Delhi airport and she was found fit. As her address was mentioned as in Lucknow, when Lucknow CMO Dr Narendra Agarwal got to know about this on March 20, after receiving the list of passengers sent by the airport as part of the general process, he contacted the nurse and ordered her home quarantine for 15 days,” said CMO Dr Ashutosh Kumar

“At present, she is in home quarantine. She is asymptomatic. We have been informed that for two days she worked at the Nawabganj CHC. As she is asymptomatic, we are not taking any action as such,” said the CMO.

Family members of the nurse have also been asked to be in home quarantine as a preventive measure.

Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar was unreachable for comment.

